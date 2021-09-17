Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s newly-dyed hair showcased on Instagram

Hold the back page, get Graeme Souness on the phone, Paul Pogba has had his hair done!

Pogba has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season, providing seven assists in his opening four Premier League fixtures. No player in the competition’s history has achieved that previously.

The Frenchman, as much as he is a world-class footballer on his day, has earned the bulk of his attention through the years as a result of his fashionable style and HUGE marketability.

Pogba is renowned for outlandish hairstyles, brightly coloured boots and, of course, outrageous hairstyles. Here’s what he’s had done ahead of Man United’s trip to West Ham this weekend.

Pogba has stuck with the blue highlights in his hair, with the navy turning to almost cyan towards the back. As a Man United player, it’s dangerous putting sky blue in your hair.

Perhaps Pogba is anticipating that Man United will be wearing their blue away kit when they travel to the London Stadium over the weekend. That’d be some serious colour coordination.

On a serious note, it’s great to see that Pogba, even at this stage in his career, feels comfortable expressing himself through fashion and hairstyle, even after the criticism mounted up. He’s unapologetically himself.