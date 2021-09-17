Photo: Two of the better strikers for their respective continent in Gabigol and Robert Lewandowski swap kits

Football has no boundaries, and neither do clubs recognizing others in different continents. Bayern Munich and Flamengo decided to have a kit swap between their two strikers.

When anyone thinks of a goal-scoring machine in Europe, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski comes to mind. Meanwhile, in South America, Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa, also known as Gabigol, has that crown of being the continent’s best goal scorer.

As a result, the Brazilian club introduced the two players, presenting Lewandowski a Flamengo kit; meanwhile, Gabigol received one from the Bayern Munich star.