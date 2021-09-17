Manchester United star could sign for Juventus next summer, agent Mino Raiola confirms

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that the Manchester United midfielder could sign for Juventus next summer.

Pogba’s time as a Man United player has been marred by Raiola stirring the pot on a regular basis. The Frenchman has never shown much interest in discouraging him from doing so, which speaks volumes.

With Pogba’s contract with Man United due to expire in the summer of 2022, decision time is looming for the 28-year-old, who needs to decided whether to stick around at Old Trafford or move on.

There’s nothing to suggest that any definitive decision has been made as of yet, but Pogba’s agent, Raiola, has refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving the club next summer.

Raiola told RaiSport, with the quotes transcribed by Corriere dello Sport:

“Pogba’s contract expires next year. We will talk to Manchester and see.”

“For sure Turin has remained in his heart and he cares a lot about these things. The possibility of returning to Juventus is there but it also depends on Juve…”

Man United fans can take encouragement from Raiola saying that he will speak to Man United over the possibility of renewing Pogba’s contract, before exploring alternate options.

It may come as a surprise to some that Raiola suggests those talks have not yet been opened, with Pogba able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club he wishes as soon as January comes around.

Of course, the public flirting with Juventus and invitation for the Serie A giants to come to the negotiating table is not going to go down well with the Man United fanbase.

Very little that Raiola says ever does…