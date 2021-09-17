Potential nightmare for Derby County and Wayne Rooney as club enter administration and 12-point penalty to be issued

It’s been clear for a while that all is not well at Derby County, and it’s saddening to see how badly they’ve been run in recent years.

Most Championship fans will remember them as the team who were always challenging for promotion and they played some nice stuff, but that’s been replaced by a relegation scrap.

There was even talk in the summer that they could still be relegated in the summer due to irregularities with their accounts and finances, but now it’s really just about survival as a club after they announced they would be entering administration:

The club's board of directors has issued a statement this evening.#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 17, 2021

It’s pretty much as bleak as it sounds, they do blame the Covid 19 pandemic for hampering their efforts to find a buyer for the club, while also suggesting that the loss of revenue has led to this point.

They point to a £20m hit in cashflow due to the pandemic and also claim the EFL is blocking them from gaining financial relief due to an ongoing case and it’s stopping them from drawing those funds down.

The EFL has also released a statement saying they will be hit with a 12 point penalty so that would put them bottom of the league on minus 5 points, and six points adrift of their rivals Nottingham Forest who sit bottom of the league.

It’s a horrible situation and you also wonder if Wayne Rooney and some of his players will look for the first way out, and this may now be a situation where they need to take a short-term hit (including relegation) to get everything in order and to bounce back.