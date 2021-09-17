It doesn’t take much for the tension between the Old Firm to rise above the surface, and news that Rangers banned former Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, and striker, Chris Sutton, from Ibrox during a recent European night will inflame things further.

According to The Sun, both were being employed by BT Sport to cover the Hoops’ game against Real Betis. This they would’ve done via an outside broadcast just outside Rangers’ famous stadium, before walking the short distance into the stadium to take the mic for the match against Lyon.

However, the pair were stopped from doing so, allegedly because their safety could not be guaranteed.

That in turn has led to Lennon taking legal advice on the matter given that BT then decided to go with a separate team for both broadcasts.

A subsequent loss of earnings is the premise for why Lennon is looking at going down the legal route.

Whilst BT’s safety first stance is correct, what day and age are we living in where ex-professionals aren’t allowed to move around of their own free will without living in fear.

All this will succeed in doing is igniting an already volatile rivalry.