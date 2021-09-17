Things appear to be going from bad to worse for Steve Bruce at Newcastle United, with rumours of a training ground bust-up the latest in a long line of toxicity to stem from the club.

Bruce was never the most popular of appointments in any event, and results over the past 18 months have clearly not been acceptable.

The Toon Army haven’t wasted any time letting Bruce know about it either.

However, talkSPORT’s Ray Parlour believes that a win over Leeds will put the manager back in their good books, and says there are other reasons why the manager won’t be sacked.