Manchester United star, Jesse Lingard, could face West Ham at the weekend but will need to banish all thoughts of his brainless back-pass in midweek if he wants to impress against the team he joined on loan last season.

The England international enjoyed a superb spell in east London, with his goals helping to fire the Hammers into the Europa League.

So good were his performances, that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recalled him at the end of the campaign, with a promise that he would be an important player back at Old Trafford.

That hasn’t quite come to pass as yet.

David Moyes would no doubt jump at the chance to re-sign a player whose contract runs out next summer.

Despite losing United the Champions League opener against Young Boys, Solskjaer is insistent that Lingard should remain in Manchester.

“He’s got this season left of his contract and the club is talking to him and his dad, and we see him as a Man United player in the future as well,” the Norwegian was quote as saying by Sky Sports.

“Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham. He showed his qualities, he’s got back into the England squad and he’s scoring goals for England.

“We really want to see the best of Jesse this season and we hope to see him. We support him, and we hope to keep him here with us. He’s a Red through and through.”

The final word will remain with the player of course, and if he’s unable to break into United’s starting XI on a regular basis this season, the chances of a West Ham return remain high.