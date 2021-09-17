Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushed for Manchester United to strengthen in key position

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pushing for Manchester United to sign a new midfielder over the summer transfer window, according to the Independent.

Man United had a brilliant summer transfer window, that is inarguable. To bring in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo deserves great credit, they smashed it out the park.

However, the Red Devils failed to recruit in their main area of concern – midfield.

Man United spent the bulk of last season playing with Scott McTominay and Fred as their two holding midfielders. That pairing is not good enough to win the Premier League title.

As a result, it would’ve been no surprise to see them target a top central midfielder over the summer, which they did, according to a report published by the Independent.

MORE: Manchester United identify first-choice potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The report claims that Man United and Solskjaer were exploring midfield options, with Rice coming up in conversation. The England international’s £100m price-tag made it impossible to leave West Ham.

The information provided by the Independent gives the impression that Solskjaer was pushing hard for Man United to recruit a new midfielder, but they failed to do so, leaving a gaping hole in the squad.

Of course, this is something that can be rectified when January comes around or even next summer, but Solskjaer will be well aware that he needs to deliver silverware this term – and can he do it with such a weak midfield?