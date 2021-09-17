Newcastle United are back in Premier League action tonight when they welcome Leeds United to St James’ Park.

It has been an underwhelming start for the Magpies so far, failing to win any of their first four games and losing 4-1 to Manchester United last time out.

That latest defeat saw the pressure cranked up on Steve Bruce, who has had a tough battle to win over supporters from the off.

And so the pressure is on for Newcastle to pick up points tonight at home to Leeds, especially given just how important home points will be for the Magpies this season.

But what will Bruce do with his team selection for the visit of the Whites?

Two changes are expected, with intense speculation that Freddie Woodman will be dropped in goal, Karl Darlow coming in as his replacement on the back of a disappointing performance last time out.

Meanwhile, Isaac Hayden could also be replaced at centre-back as Bruce continues to chop and change his defence.

Federico Fernandez is likely to come in, while Fabian Schar is also an option.

Here is the predicted starting XI with that in mind:

Darlow, Ritchie, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Joelinton, S Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin.