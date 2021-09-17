“They could have warned us” – Argentine forward discusses what occurred in the postponed fixture between Argentina and Brazil

This month, Brazil and Argentina were underway into their FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture when six minutes into the match, non-match officials stopped it due to four players on the Argentine club not complying with the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

Argentine midfielder Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez stated that the suspension of the qualifying match goes beyond football during an interview with Muchodeporte (via AS).

“They could have warned us two or three days before. They waited for him to start to get on the field, something never seen before. It was an unfortunate, embarrassing fact that stains South American football. There were many stars and many people, which in the end is who He pays for it,” Gómez said.

In Brazil, anyone who has arrived from the UK is mandated to a quarantine, something that four players on the Argentine side didn’t do, which is why officials put a halt to the match.

It will be interesting to see when or if this fixture will be played in Brazil, especially if the points become crucial for Argentina as the World Cup Qualifiers head down the stretch.

Brazil sits in a comfortable atop the standings as they appear to be on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.