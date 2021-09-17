Video: Thierry Henry savages Tottenham with incredible on air putdown

If it were possible, Thierry Henry has probably gone up in the estimation of Arsenal fans this morning.

The ex-Gunners star was a pundit for Amazon earlier in the week, and when the presented mentioned that Rennes had lost a second consecutive match and had to then face Tottenham in a Europa Conference League tie, Henry quipped “Who?” before going on to say that “I don’t know them.”

It was a savage put down of his old north London foes, and one that drew a laugh from the host.

