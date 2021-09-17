Thomas Tuchel delivers superb Chelsea team news ahead of clash with Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that N’Golo Kante is fit and available to face Tottenham this weekend.

Kante, who was crowned the UEFA Midfielder of The Season, is among the frontrunners for the 2021 Ballon D’Or.

The Frenchman was extraordinary for Chelsea in their Champions League triumph last term, reminding everyone of his world-class credentials after a season under the radar.

Kante will be hoping to build on that this season, but has suffered some early-campaign injury niggles, which have kept him out of Chelsea’s last few fixtures.

Not to worry though, Blues fans, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kante is back in training and available ahead of their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tuchel delivered the news while speaking to the media in his press conference ahead of the big game between Tottenham and Chelsea at the weekend.

Tuchel says Kante will be in the #CFC squad to face #THFC and is ready to play. Pulisic is still out but back in individual training. No fresh injury concerns. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 17, 2021

N’Golo Kante is back and in “full shape and is ready to play” against Spurs. https://t.co/O1qkWHqx3s — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) September 17, 2021

Chelsea have phenomenal options in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Saul Niguez all capable of deputising for Kante, should they be required.

However, there is nobody quite like N’Golo, so Chelsea fans will be overjoyed to hear that he will be fit to face Spurs. The Tottenham faithful will be less delighted…