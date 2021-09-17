Thomas Tuchel delivers superb Chelsea team news ahead of clash with Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that N’Golo Kante is fit and available to face Tottenham this weekend.

Kante, who was crowned the UEFA Midfielder of The Season, is among the frontrunners for the 2021 Ballon D’Or.

The Frenchman was extraordinary for Chelsea in their Champions League triumph last term, reminding everyone of his world-class credentials after a season under the radar.

Kante will be hoping to build on that this season, but has suffered some early-campaign injury niggles, which have kept him out of Chelsea’s last few fixtures.

Not to worry though, Blues fans, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kante is back in training and available ahead of their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup
N’Golo Kante is back available for Chelsea against Tottenham, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed

Tuchel delivered the news while speaking to the media in his press conference ahead of the big game between Tottenham and Chelsea at the weekend.

Chelsea have phenomenal options in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Saul Niguez all capable of deputising for Kante, should they be required.

However, there is nobody quite like N’Golo, so Chelsea fans will be overjoyed to hear that he will be fit to face Spurs. The Tottenham faithful will be less delighted…

