Thomas Tuchel “calm and relaxed” over Chelsea star’s contract amid reports of impasse in talks

Thomas Tuchel has provided some insight into Antonio Rudiger’s precarious contract situation at Chelsea.

Rudiger has been a star player for Chelsea since Tuchel took the reins, having been a bit-part player under Frank Lampard prior to his dismissal.

The German’s influence in the defensive third was a major contributor towards Chelsea’s Champions League triumph. He’s become a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

However, as was reported by the Telegraph earlier in the week, talks between Chelsea and Rudiger’s camp have hit an impasse, which will concern the bulk of the Blues’ fanbase.

Here’s what Thomas Tuchel had to say on the matter during his pre-Tottenham press conference on Friday (timestamp 3:30).

Tuchel certainly hopes that there will be a breakthrough in talks in the coming weeks. Chelsea fans can take encouragement from him saying he’s “calm and relaxed.”

Ultimately, though, every month that ticks down between now and the end of his contract in the summer of 2022 increases the possibility that he won’t renew.

Rudiger has played the best football of his career at Chelsea and starts every game, you’d think he would have no reason to leave, but we know things aren’t that straightforward in football.