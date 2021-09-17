Video: Pep Guardiola risks the wrath of Man City fans as he refuses to apologise for urging more supporters to attend games

Manchester City
Posted by

Not one for backing down if he believes that he is in the right, Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, has gone for the jugular and refused to apologise to the club’s fans for his plea to get more of them at the Etihad Stadium.

After only two thirds turned up for City’s Champions League win over RB Leipzig, Pep intimated that the club needed the support.

However, the general secretary of City’s official supporters’ club, Kevin Parker, took umbrage and suggested that Guardiola didn’t understand the difficulties that many supporters face in going to so many games.

MORE: Liverpool to sign 33-year-old?

That, in turn, has angered the manager, and he went on a full two minute rant in his press conference for the weekend’s game.

He’s certainly left Mr. Parker and any other supporter in no doubt as to his feelings on the matter.

More Stories / Latest News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushed for Manchester United to strengthen in key position
Jurgen Klopp says he is not involved in Liverpool’s Mo Salah contract talks
Jack Grealish lauds England colleague Declan Rice after West Ham star’s wonder goal

Woe betide anyone else who gets on his wrong side this weekend.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.