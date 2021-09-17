Not one for backing down if he believes that he is in the right, Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, has gone for the jugular and refused to apologise to the club’s fans for his plea to get more of them at the Etihad Stadium.

After only two thirds turned up for City’s Champions League win over RB Leipzig, Pep intimated that the club needed the support.

However, the general secretary of City’s official supporters’ club, Kevin Parker, took umbrage and suggested that Guardiola didn’t understand the difficulties that many supporters face in going to so many games.

That, in turn, has angered the manager, and he went on a full two minute rant in his press conference for the weekend’s game.

“I didn’t say anything wrong! It doesn’t matter how many people come!” ?? Pep Guardiola will NOT apologise for urging more Manchester City supporters to attend Saturday’s match against Southampton… ??? pic.twitter.com/pmjqTiCgpS — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) September 17, 2021

He’s certainly left Mr. Parker and any other supporter in no doubt as to his feelings on the matter.

Woe betide anyone else who gets on his wrong side this weekend.