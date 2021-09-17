When Declan Rice burst onto the scene with West Ham, the comparisons to the club’s legendary captain, Bobby Moore, came thick and fast.

The east London faithful were quick to anoint the youngster with the accolade, and it could have weighed heavily on his shoulders.

In fact the reverse has happened, with the Hammers youngest captain since Moore growing into the role and the responsibility it entails both for club and country.

Rice was one of the standout players for England at Euro 2020, and its no wonder that the likes of Chelsea and Man United covet the 22-year-old.

It’s not clear whether Rice would welcome their overtures or not, but at this stage his focus remains with the Hammers, and he capped a wonderful Europa League night for West Ham with a superb solo effort in their win over Dinamo Zagreb.

An old head on young shoulders, the player continues to lead from the front and by example, just as his contemporary did all those years ago.

What price Rice being the next England captain to finally lift a trophy after all those years of hurt.