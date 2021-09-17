Manchester United identify first-choice potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly been earmarked as Manchester United’s number one choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has helped Man United take considerable forward strides, offering the most stability of any manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from the game.

However, every time that the Red Devils lose a game football, his credentials come into question. The Norwegian has no notable success prior to his time at Old Trafford.

With Man United having been beaten by Young Boys in their Champions League group opener, Solskjaer has found himself under the microscope once again.

There does not appear to be any imminent threat to his job, nor should there be, but a report by TodoFichajes suggests that Man United have began thinking about who could replace him if push came to shove.

The report claims that Zinedine Zidane, out of work since departing Real Madrid, would be top of the club’s list to succeed Solskjaer, were he to be dismissed.

Zidane enjoyed a huge amount of success at Real Madrid and proved himself capable of challenging in Europe, where Solskjaer has fallen short.

It would be a logical appointment, but we are some way off considering who could be the new Man United manager – Solskjaer is not in any imminent danger.

That said, if Man United fall away from their rivals in the title race and their struggles in the Champions League continue, the club could be forced into making a difficult decision.