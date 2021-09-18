Try as they might, Newcastle United just can’t buy a Premier League win at the moment, with failure to see off Leeds United at St. James’ Park, the latest in a string of disappointing results.

There hasn’t been an awful lot to get excited about for the Magpies over the last 18 months either.

A complete lack of investment in the side, rumours of training ground bust-ups between players and backroom staff, supporter revolt over having Steve Bruce still at the helm after a hugely disappointing 2020/21 campaign… all have contributed to an incredibly toxic atmosphere around the club.

The one bright spot is the form of Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Frenchman was amongst the goals against Leeds on Friday night in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw, and was a thorn in the Yorkshire club’s side all night.

His skill set has elevated him towards becoming one of Bruce’s most important players and arguably one of the first on the team sheet every week.

Despite everything, he still appears to be one of the only players capable of giving 100% every week, and that has to be a worry for the Toon Army.

He’s completely wasted at Newcastle at present and it’s surely just a matter of time before the big boys come in and make a bid that won’t be refused.