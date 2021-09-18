Arsenal were given Sunday League-like changing rooms upon arrival at Turf Moor to face Burnley today.

The Gunners edged the Clarets 1-0 away from home thanks to Martin Odegaard’s stunning first-half free-kick.

The win means Arsenal are now on back-to-back victories, trending in the right direction after three straight defeats to kick off the season.

But Mikel Arteta’s men were given an unpleasant surprise ahead of kick-off, arriving at Turf Moor to find Sunday League like changing rooms awaiting them.

Due to coronavirus procedures, clubs are not allowed to have the two teams in such close proximity, leading to many clubs having to use random rooms around their respective stadiums as the away dressing rooms.

And as you can see below, Arsenal were given a plastic floor and a chair to hang their shirts on at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Back to basics for Arsenal in the away changing room at Turf Moor #AFC pic.twitter.com/L0YBjzKWYx — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That’s not the sort of luxury many of the Gunners’ stars will be used to, especially not match-winner Odegaard, who has come from Real Madrid.

But clearly it is not the changing room that makes the team with Arteta’s men claiming all three points in Lancashire.