It’s been a long, hard road back to fitness for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, but there finally seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel.

After 305 days and 47 games out, Football Espana cite a report on ESport3 via Sport that suggests the new Barca No.10 will make his 2021/22 bow in the La Liga match against Levante.

With Lionel Messi having left for Paris Saint-Germain, it isn’t to put too fine a point on it by suggesting that Fati is now the club’s great hope.

His return couldn’t be better timed either.

Aside from struggling under the weight of crippling financial losses, Barca aren’t looking great on the field either.

Though they’re only three points off league leaders, Real Madrid, and with a game in hand, the manner of their play hasn’t enthused the Camp Nou faithful.

A truer barometer of where they’re at came in the crushing 3-0 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

Fati can be absolved of all blame of course, and the hope is he gets straight back into the scoring groove to lift the enveloping gloom around the club.