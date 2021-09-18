Manchester United forward considering leaving the club in the January transfer window

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani wants to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to TodoFichajes.

Cavani, who signed for Man United last summer on a free transfer, has proven to be a shrewd addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

In the absence of any other reliable goal-scorer in the Man United squad, Cavani stepped up to make the difference in the second-half of last season.

However, following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Cavani’s significance in the Man United squad looks set to dwindle.

Todo Fichajes now claim that the Uruguayan could leave the club in January.

The report claims that Cavani, whose contract with Man United is due to run until the summer of 2022, is considering a premature exit in January.

Though Todo Fichajes’ belief is that the striker would like to join Boca Juniors, Benfica, AS Roma and Napoli could all provide options for him.

It remains to be seen whether Man United would be willing to entertain offers for Cavani to leave in the middle of the season.

If he were to depart, they’d likely need to recruit another striker, with doing business in January always proving complicated.