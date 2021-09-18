Although he’s been in and around the Chelsea first-team and the England set-up, Callum Hudson-Odoi is yet to make a real impression on either.

The 20-year-old is one of a clutch of players that clearly need to impress Thomas Tuchel further if he wants to ensure a bright future for himself at Stamford Bridge.

Presently, however, he has a decision to make regarding his international status, and it’s one that’s unlikely to sit well with England manager, Gareth Southgate.

According to the Daily Mail, Hudson-Odoi is giving serious consideration to switching his allegiance from the Three Lions to Ghana.

The reason would appear to centre around the fact that other players have stormed ahead of him in the pecking order and are already being handed regular international appearances.

Seemingly, rather than getting his head down and working, to try and change Southgate’s mind – and Tuchel’s for that matter – he prefers to take the easier option.

An option that will virtually guarantee him a spot at World Cup 2022, despite the fact that Hudson-Odoi won’t be able to make an appearance for Ghana until a month before that tournament.