Gini by name, but there’s no magic as far as the Dutchman’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is concerned.

Out of all of the big names that the French club signed in the summer transfer window, Gini Wijnaldum has been the most disappointing.

It’s hard to put a finger on what exactly is not right, suffice to say that things couldn’t have gone much worse.

His former international manager, Ronald Koeman, believed that a deal to take Wijnaldum to Barcelona was all but sealed, but an 11th hour move from the Ligue Un giants proved to be successful.

In hindsight, it appears as if the Catalans dodged a bullet, with Wijnaldum being hauled off by Mauricio Pochettino at half-time in the Champions League game against Club Brugge, after another below-par showing.

According to L’Equipe, one of the player’s close friends has even labelled the switch a mistake.

Certainly, the standards of his performances have been far below those that he would consistently bring to the Liverpool midfield.

It’s no wonder that Jurgen Klopp didn’t want to lose him, though it’s arguable he’d never countenance having him back if he continues in the same vain as presently.