He’s only just signed on the dotted line with Paris Saint-Germain, but Gonzalo Higuain has dropped the biggest hint as to where he expects his former international colleague, Lionel Messi, to play next.

The pair played together for Argentina but success eluded them for years. Messi went on to lift the Copa America this summer, but Higuain, having already made the decision to retire from international football, was absent.

The latter is now enjoying his club football at Inter Miami, as well as spending time with his family. It’s a way of life that clearly suits him.

A way of life that he believes would suit Messi, who is wanted by David Beckham once his time in Paris is at an end according to Higuain.

“Don’t get me into trouble… I have no idea about Leo in Miami,” he said to ESPN.

“I have one year left on my contract and Leo I think he signed 2 or 3 years in Paris […] The club wants him, so let’s see.”

It’s believed that Messi wants to end his career in MLS, and moving to Miami would make sense given that he already has property there.

Closing out his career there under Beckham would be a fitting end.