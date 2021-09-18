Liverpool forward Diogo Jota missed an absolute SITTER during his side’s clash with Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Jota netted 13 goals in all competitions in his debut season as a Liverpool player. Considering his campaign was disrupted by a serious knee injury, that’s not a bad return at all.

Having netted twice in his opening four Premier League appearances, Jota looks set to build on the success of last season and make the difference for Liverpool this time around.

However, the Portuguese forward didn’t have his shooting boots on during the first-half of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, missing an absolute sitter from close range.

That’s the kind of scuppered chance that will linger in the mind of a goal-scorer like Jota. It’ll make him all the more motivated to put the ball in the back of the net when another opportunity comes his way.

Jota is one of the finest forward players in the Premier League and will be well aware that he needs to finish chances as good as that one.

Thankfully, when you have the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on the pitch, you’ll get a goal from somewhere eventually.