(Video) Liverpool’s Naby Keita scores stunning volley to make it three before celebrating in bizarre fashion

Naby Keita has scored a brilliant goal to make it 3-0 to Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

It’s a scoreline which doesn’t accurately reflect the way the action unfolded on Merseyside this afternoon.

Crystal Palace have produced a performance against Liverpool and would have been good value to get something out of the game.

However, Liverpool have been ruthless. Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah gave them a two-goal cushion, Naby Keita’s just scored a BRILLIANT third.

His celebration was quite something, too…

Keita was ranked among the most exciting young midfielders on the planet upon his arrival at Liverpool from RB Leipzig. He’s struggled to produce his best performance level in red.

Jurgen Klopp has shown willingness to remain patient with Keita, who has stuck around at Liverpool rather than calling it quits and hope to revive his stuttering career elsewhere.

There are now early signs that the faith from both parties is paying off. If Keita gets back to his brilliant best, Liverpool will not need to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum – they already have him.

