Three clubs are interested in signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to a report published by Fichajes.

Lacazette was signed by Arsenal from Lyon in a bid to strengthen their attack. The Frenchman has enjoyed good spells since moving to the Emirates, but has never been successful in establishing himself among the best strikers in the country.

With his contract due to expire in the summer of 2022, speculation linking Lacazette with a move away from Arsenal is beginning to intensify.

According to Fichajes, there are three options on the table.

They are, as per the report, Barcelona, Juventus and David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami. There is no suggestion of what Lacazette’s preference would be.

At 30-years-old, Lacazette is by no means past his best. It would make sense for him to spend a few more years competing at the highest level before considering a move to a retirement home like the MLS.

Whether he feels that way or is ready to go and earn bundles of cash somewhere in the sunshine remains to be seen.