(Video) Tempers flare during Luton vs Swansea City as Henri Lansbury hoofs opponent Ryan Manning

Swansea City AFC
Posted by

Tempers flared during a six-goal thriller between Luton and Swansea City this afternoon after Henri Lansbury swung a boot at Ryan Manning.

Lansbury, a former Arsenal academy star, looked to take a free-kick quickly with Luton leading the game 3-0 on the 25 minute mark.

As Lansbury walked up to take the kick, Swansea’s Ryan Manning walked across his path in an attempt to stop the quick free-kick being played.

Lansbury didn’t pull out, kicking through Manning and leaving him on a heap on the deck. He was booked for the offence, but did it deserve a red?

MORE: (Video) Liverpool star Diogo Jota misses absolute SITTER from three yards vs Crystal Palace

More Stories / Latest News
Martin Odegaard was never in doubt over taking winning free-kick during Burnley vs Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Thiago Alcantara after Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace
More fan trouble in France as Lens and Lille supporters clash with police in violent scenes

It’d be naive to think that Lansbury had zero intention of hurting Manning. After all, he had more than enough time to see him coming and pull out.

However, there’s also the argument that Manning has put himself in the firing line there. He had no reason to walk across Lansbury’s path, but he did it anyway

If Swansea fans felt as though justice had not been served by the yellow card, perhaps the eventual comeback from three goals down will do the trick.

More Stories henri lansbury Ryan Manning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.