(Video) Tempers flare during Luton vs Swansea City as Henri Lansbury hoofs opponent Ryan Manning

Tempers flared during a six-goal thriller between Luton and Swansea City this afternoon after Henri Lansbury swung a boot at Ryan Manning.

Lansbury, a former Arsenal academy star, looked to take a free-kick quickly with Luton leading the game 3-0 on the 25 minute mark.

As Lansbury walked up to take the kick, Swansea’s Ryan Manning walked across his path in an attempt to stop the quick free-kick being played.

Lansbury didn’t pull out, kicking through Manning and leaving him on a heap on the deck. He was booked for the offence, but did it deserve a red?

Decision: Yellow card…?? Thoughts on this incident in the dramatic Championship clash between Luton Town and Swansea City? ?pic.twitter.com/DAz3BrZYYX — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 18, 2021

It’d be naive to think that Lansbury had zero intention of hurting Manning. After all, he had more than enough time to see him coming and pull out.

However, there’s also the argument that Manning has put himself in the firing line there. He had no reason to walk across Lansbury’s path, but he did it anyway

If Swansea fans felt as though justice had not been served by the yellow card, perhaps the eventual comeback from three goals down will do the trick.