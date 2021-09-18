Former Premier League star, Gabriel Agbonlahor, hasn’t held back in his assessment of one particular Leeds United player.

The pundit laid into Tyler Roberts after a dismal cameo appearance when the 22-year-old came on for Dan James against Newcastle United.

What appeared to be central to Agbonlahor’s ire was a consistent failure to have learned lessons from previous appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

At the very highest level of course, mistakes need to be corrected and ironed out as soon as practicable.

Roberts’ failure to do so with one particular aspect of his game could well end up causing Leeds problems.

“For me, he is not good enough for Leeds or Premier League level,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“He has some decent touches and gets in good positions, but his passing and decision-making keeps letting him down.

“It must be frustrating to watch for Leeds fans as moves keep breaking down when Roberts is on the ball. It’s shocking how often that happens.

“I don’t see him as the answer for Leeds, even though Marcelo Bielsa has a lot of faith in him.”

It’s a scathing assessment, but the former Aston Villa man’s criticism isn’t without foundation.

Clearly Roberts still has a lot to learn, but he does have age on his side and, importantly, he retains the backing of his manager.

Should he continue making errors, however, that status quo could rapidly change.