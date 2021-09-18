These Leeds United fans are unhappy with Stuart Dallas’ ‘dreadful’ performance against Newcastle

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side haven’t enjoyed the best of starts to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

After five games, the Elland Road outfit are still winless, including against a poor Newcastle United.

Fans of the Yorkshire-based side would’ve surely been rubbing their hands together ahead of the trip to St. James’ Park against a Magpies side that appear completely devoid of confidence and who are in turmoil on and off the pitch.

However, despite taking the lead thanks to Raphinha, courtesy of a clever dummy from Rodrigo, they were unable to hold on, and had to be content with a point thanks to Allan Saint-Maximin’s wonderful finish.

Collectively, Leeds were below par again, and that’ll surely be a worry for Bielsa.

The manager appeared to be spared any blame for the failure to take the three points from Tyneside, however.

Stuart Dallas, so often the hero for Leeds, was very definitely the fall guy on this occasion.

