More fan trouble in France as Lens and Lille supporters clash with police in violent scenes

There’s been more fan trouble in Ligue 1, with Lens and Lille fans clashing at the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis this evening.

French football was making the headlines across the world three weeks ago after Nice and Marseille fans were involved in violent clashes with players and staff from both teams.

Unfortunately the disgraceful scenes that were on show were not enough of a deterrent for fans from behaving in a similarly disgraceful manner tonight.

Lens vs Lille was disrupted by tension between the two sets of fans boiling over, which required the intervention of riot police to nip it in the bud.

Rivalry between opposition fanbases is not a problem – it should be encouraged as a means to bring character and an added flavour to the game of football.

However, when it gets to the point where fans feel inclined to get violent, with police having to get involved, it’s pretty clear that we have overstepped the mark.

French football has a problem right now, with two instances of fan violence happening on the field of play within a month.

The league’s authorities need to stamp it out at the source.

