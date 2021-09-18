Phil Jones has issued an update on his fitness following a torrid time with injury, admitting he considered retirement.

The centre-back has come under criticism amid his injury troubles having spent a total of 454 days out through injury so far, missing 78 games across all competitions so far.

But the end appears to be in sight for the long-serving United defender, who has only made 165 Premier League appearances in 10 years.

And Jones has now given an update on his situation, revealing how he considered retirement amid his seemingly never-ending stint out.

“I’m feeling good at the minute,” he said during an episode of the official United podcast.

“Obviously, I’ve been through hell and back over the last couple of years. I struggled with my knee a little bit and [there] came a point after lockdown where I thought enough was enough.

“I kept myself in great shape over lockdown and came back. But I remember just training out here [Carrington] and going into the doc and saying ‘enough’s enough’. Unfortunately, there was going to be time off the pitch, which I knew was going to be difficult for me, but it was something that I had to do.

“Thankfully, I see the light at the end of the tunnel now, and I’ve been back training, played a few behind-closed-doors games and I’m feeling really good at the minute.

“It’s so good to be back out training with the lads and enjoying being a footballer again because for the last 15 months, it’s been all ‘daddy daycare’ and not much football.”

Jones arrived at United in 2011 from Blackburn very highly rated, but while he has contributed to Premier League, Europa League and other titles, he hasn’t managed to stay fit enough to live up to his full potential.

Despite his injury troubles, Jones was offered a new contract in 2019, keeping around until 2023, and given his injury troubles, he has been criticised by some supporters and pundits.

But regardless, even his worst critics will surely agree that it is good to see him back after what he has been through in recent years.