Liverpool star sets Premier League record during win over Crystal Palace

Sadio Mane set a new Premier League record during Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Mane has had a so-so campaign to date, missing countless chances but contributing with goals against Burnley and Leeds United.

The Senegalese winger has been an excellent servant to Liverpool since joining the club from Southampton, with his goal today against Crystal Palace, his 100th for the club, testament to that.

Mane’s goal did not only see him hit a considerable milestone, but he also made Premier League history by piling the misery upon Crystal Palace for the NINTH consecutive game.

#LFC forward Sadio Mane has now scored in his last nine games against Crystal Palace – a Premier League record for scoring in consecutive matches against the same opposition ? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 18, 2021

It is quite extraordinary to think that Mane has managed that. Certain players just LOVE to play certain teams, Luis Suarez and Norwich City is a classic Premier League love story.

It’s getting to the point where the Palace players will act as though they start the game 1-0 down, with Mane finding the net in some point during the contest virtually a certainty.

Thankfully for the Eagles, they don’t have to face Liverpool and Mane again until January 22nd next year. That gives them a little time to rest before he returns to terrorise them.