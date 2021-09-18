It’s fair to say that since Patrick Vieira has taken over at Crystal Palace, the Eagles have undergone quite the transformation.

Whilst it’s taken a little time for them to get going, a thumping 3-0 win over London rivals, and Premier League table toppers at the time, Tottenham Hotspur, gave at hint at what’s to come from the south Londoners.

With Vieira having learnt from one of the best in Arsene Wenger, perhaps, after underwhelming managerial spells at New York City and Nice, the Frenchman has finally found the formula for success.

MORE: Klopp’s Salah update

Notwithstanding that, there has been the odd decision made by him that has left some scratching their heads.

Former Premier League star, Marcus Bent, is one that’s still confused over why the club allowed Gary Cahill to leave.

More Stories / Latest News Impressive West Ham star set to miss Man United test in crushing blow for David Moyes Video: West Ham hooligan takes on 10 Dinamo Zagreb ultras… and wins More good news for Barcelona as Ansu Fati prepares for first-team return

“That’s one (Cahill transfer), like going from Chelsea to Crystal Palace and now going to Bournemouth. I’m confused. He’s a quality player,” he told This Is Futbol.

“I used to play against him at Bolton, England player, but that transition must be hard for him. He lives just down the road from me, so don’t get me wrong, he’s not a young pup anymore, but he’s a quality player.

“So I’m a little bit confused that he’s gone to Bournemouth, I think he could have been good at Palace as a wise head, an experienced head, teams want to go forward and they want to make changes, so yeah, a bit confusing.”

At the end of the day, Vieira will live or die by his decisions, good or bad, and it’s far too early to judge him at this stage.