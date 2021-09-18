Martin Odegaard was in no doubt whether he was going to take his match-winning free-kick.

The former Real Madrid star scored the only goal as Arsenal made it back-to-back wins against Burnley away from home.

Odegaard dispatched an inch-perfect free-kick on the stroke of half-hour and it wound up being the winning goal after a solid defensive display from the Gunners.

The goal was Odegaard’s first since returning to Arsenal on a permanent deal and only his second for the Gunners across this and his last spell.

And when the free-kick was awarded, Odegaard was in no doubt over who was going to take it.

“When we got the free-kick I immediately went to the ball,” he said, as quoted by the Express.

“It was a big moment and a nice moment to see it go in.

“You need to hit it pretty perfectly, with the right speed and the right height.”

Arsenal waited patiently to sign Odegaard this summer after it first appeared he would be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And they have now been proven right in their pursuit, given Odegaard was signed to add that something special, especially in tight games, and he certainly proved that this time around.