It’s been far from the Premier League start that Mikel Arteta would’ve been hoping for, and the Spaniard will go into Saturday’s game against Burnley looking for a vast improvement from his Arsenal side.

The north Londoners have struggled for the best part of a year under Arteta but that hasn’t stopped the board from backing him to the hilt, with a number of new signings joining the club during the summer transfer window.

Now they have to produce, alongside those players that have been in situ at the club throughout Arteta’s tenure at the Emirates Stadium.

One player who is clearly part of the manager’s plans despite not having too many minutes so far in 2021/22 is Alexandre Lacazette.

The striker has blown hot and cold during his time at the club, in a similar vain to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Arteta says the Frenchman is instrumental to his plans.

“No, he’s fully involved,” Arteta was quoted as saying by Metro in his pre-match press conference.

“I am sure that he will be instrumental in our success.”