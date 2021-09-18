Mikel Arteta has waxed lyrical about defender Gabriel Magalhaes following his side’s win over Burnley.

Gabriel joined the Gunners from Lille last year and has attracted mixed reviews so far amid Arsenal’s struggles.

The 23-year-old played a large portion of last season but couldn’t help Arsenal avoid their ongoing defensive issues.

Arteta’s men finished eighth last term and started this season poorly, losing their first three games.

But they have put on improved performances in their last two, beating Norwich City last weekend and following that up with an away win over Burnley today.

During the latest of those wins, Gabriel shone, putting in an excellent performance at the heart of the Gunners’ defence.

And on the back of that, Arteta has praised the Brazilian, backing him to have a big future in the game.

“We know he’s a player with an incredible future who has already given us a lot,” he said in his post-match press conference, as cited by football.london.

“It doesn’t get much harder than playing here in the Premier League and he was terrific today.”

Arsenal clearly thought highly of Gabriel from the start given he was handed a long-term contract, joining on a big-money deal from Lille.

MORE: Watch Odegaard score stunning free-kick to secure Arsenal win

But he needed time to adjust to the Premier League having come from Ligue 1, and still just 23, he should get better and better, as long as Arsenal also improve.

In Gabriel’s defence, it’s easy to look like a poor defender in a poor defence, or playing behind a midfield that exposes you time and again.