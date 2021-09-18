Mino Raiola leaves the door open for Zlatan Ibrahimovic switch from AC Milan next summer

Although he is very much an acquired taste in football circles, it can’t be denied that Mino Raiola is the smoothest of operators for his many high-profile clients.

Some of the world’s best players are represented by the agent, and there’s clearly a reason why.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of his best known players, and the Dutch-Italian is already looking ahead to the Swede’s next potential move.

It may be that he stays at AC Milan, but the groundwork that Raiola is already putting in now is setting the stage to ensure that the Rossoneri don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion.

How else would he be able to maximise the value of a 39-year-old?!

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has quoted Raiola as suggesting that as soon as Zlatan doesn’t feel he is an important player at a team, he will retire.

The striker will be 40 long before next summer, and whether Milan will continue to employ him in the role or look to a much younger model as part of a wider squad regeneration will be something to keep an eye on.

