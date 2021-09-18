Although he is very much an acquired taste in football circles, it can’t be denied that Mino Raiola is the smoothest of operators for his many high-profile clients.

Some of the world’s best players are represented by the agent, and there’s clearly a reason why.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of his best known players, and the Dutch-Italian is already looking ahead to the Swede’s next potential move.

It may be that he stays at AC Milan, but the groundwork that Raiola is already putting in now is setting the stage to ensure that the Rossoneri don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion.

How else would he be able to maximise the value of a 39-year-old?!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic future. Mino Raiola: “We’ll see what Zlatan wants to do in June. He always decides year by year, there’s no rush. For sure, the day he won’t feel as key player for the team, Ibra will retire and start a new chapter as club director”. ??? #ACMilan #Ibra — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2021

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has quoted Raiola as suggesting that as soon as Zlatan doesn’t feel he is an important player at a team, he will retire.

The striker will be 40 long before next summer, and whether Milan will continue to employ him in the role or look to a much younger model as part of a wider squad regeneration will be something to keep an eye on.