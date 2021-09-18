(Video) Mohamed Salah doubles Liverpool’s lead after arriving at the back post to volley home

Liverpool have doubled their lead over Crystal Palace at Anfield through Mohamed Salah.

The Reds headed into today’s game knowing that they’d be facing a Palace side on a high from their emphatic victory over Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

A first-half goal from Sadio Mane brought the visitors back down the Earth, but Liverpool have had to show their steel by surviving periods of pressure throughout the contest.

Ultimately, the quality that Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal has shone through, with Mohamed Salah scoring the second goal of the contest to give Liverpool some breathing space.

MO SALAH 2-0! As so many times before ?? pic.twitter.com/xgvCwXrkao — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) September 18, 2021

?????? ????????? | ??????? 2 × 0 ??????? |

????????????????????????? Salah ???? HD

– pic.twitter.com/WZ4Y09QD6p — Okasha (@okasha_8) September 18, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Even if Liverpool are not at their best, the likes of Mane, Salah, Diogo Jota and more have the ability in front of goal to make the difference. They provide the foundation for Liverpool’s success.

In this case it was a matter of Salah sensing the opportunity at the back post and arriving unmarked. As soon as the ball dropped onto his left foot, you knew it was ending up in the back of the net.