Man United and Man City set to go head-to-head in race to sign England international

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go to war in the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to Fichajes.

Rice is one of the most coveted players in the Premier League at current, having enjoyed a quite extraordinary year for both club and country.

All due respect to West Ham, you feel as though it’s only a matter of time before he moves onto bigger and better things with another club.

If the information provided by Fichajes is accurate, he could be provided an opportunity to do that by either of the two Manchester clubs.

MORE: Manchester United told £100m is “price worth paying” for flourishing midfielder with Chelsea tipped to exit race

The report claims that both Man United and Man City are both keen on strengthen their midfield ranks by recruiting Rice, potentially in 2022.

Man United are in obvious need of a new central midfielder, a need which will increase if either, or both, of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are to depart.

Man City have Rodri, but Fernandinho is (finally) showing signs of decline. They could do with a new midfielder soon, with Rice being the right profile.

Of course, only one of the two will be successful in their pursuit of the England international. There’ll be plenty of twists and turns ahead before the victor is determined.