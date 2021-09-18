(Video) Martin Odegaard scores stunning free-kick to give Arsenal the lead over Burnley

Arsenal have taken the lead against Burnley through a magnificent Martin Odegaard free-kick.

Odegaard initially signed for Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, having been a bit-part player under Zinedine Zidane in the first-half of the campaign.

The Norway captain showed flashes of brilliance, while not imposing himself on games in the manner that you’d expect from an Arsenal ‘no. 10’. Still, the club made the decision to sign him on a permanent basis.

Odegaard, just when Mikel Arteta needs him the most, has repaid some of the faith the Spaniard has shown in him by scoring a gorgeous free-kick to give Arsenal the lead at Turf Moor.

Odegaard has a wand of a left-foot on him. Considering the strike that he has in his locker, there’s an argument to be made that the 22-year-old should score more goals.

If he’s to be on free-kick duty for Arsenal this campaign then you’d be surprised if this was the last goal he scores this season. Arsenal fans will be hoping to see him make the difference from open play, too.