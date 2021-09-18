He remains in the conversation as being the best ever to have played the beautiful game.

After winning three World Cups and scoring over 1,000 goals, Edson Arantes do Nascimento’s (Pele) legend is secured.

These days, however, the Brazilian icon isn’t a well man.

At 80 years of age, Pele recently underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon, a huge operation for someone at any age, let alone a person with the various health complications that Pele has had over recent years.

A few days after appearing well enough to be moved onto a ward at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is being treated, Pele was rushed back into intensive care.

However, his daughter, Kely Nascimento, provided a positive update on social media.