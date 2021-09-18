Paris Saint-Germain have enjoyed a wonderful start to the season domestically, winning all five of their games played.

Fifteen points out of 15 available has seen the Ligue Un giants sitting pretty at the top of the table, and having already opened up a four-point gap over Angers in second place.

Even at this early stage things look incredibly ominous for their opponents in the French top-flight, and to that end, the expectation is that the supporters would be completely happy with how things are going.

Particularly when you consider that the club have recently added Lionel Messi to their front line.

Not forgetting the many other high-profile signings across the summer window too.

Devant l’émotion suscitée par le changement de musique d’entrée des joueurs, Phil Collins revient au Parc dimanche.

En parallèle, les échanges se poursuivent avec de nombreux artistes pour renforcer notre identité avec une sonorité ambitieuse, contemporaine et parisienne. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 17, 2021

However, that hasn’t been enough to placate the faithful, whose complaints have seen the club reverse a recent decision.

According to AS, Phil Collins’ ‘Who said I would’ song used to greet the players as they came out onto the pitch, but this was recently replaced by a song by French DJ, Snake.

That didn’t go down well, and their complaints have been acted upon with Collins restored to his rightful place.