Report: Brazil has submitted its call ups to FIFA and it includes Premier League players

THE CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are around the corner next month, and the South American nations are beginning to put together their squads for the three matchdays in October.

Globoesporte reports that Brazil national team manager Tite has delivered the list of starters and substitutes to FIFA. This month there was controversy and inconvenience for the South American teams’ players who play in England.

However, this time, the expectation is positive for the presentation of these players, which is a good thing for the Brazilian national team, considering they were the most affected.

The pre-selected names guarantee the rights to the national teams in the call-ups when it comes to the release of the players by their clubs. Nonetheless, if there is a need for a summons outside these 15 days, the Brazilian Football Confederation must negotiate with the clubs to release a player.

Brazil will face Venezuela on Oct. 7th, Colombia on Oct. 10th, and Uruguay on Oct. 14th.