Report: Colombia could welcome back Everton ace for October World Cup Qualifiers

Everton FC midfielder James Rodríguez could be seeing a return to the Colombia national team following his absence in the Copa America and September FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures.

Blog Deportivo (via Marca) reports the Colombian Football Federation blocked Rodríguez by Everton from a call-up to the national for the September qualifiers.

Furthermore, the Colombian media outlet adds there’s a peace agreement between the player and Reinaldo Rueda, so it seems as though his return to the national team would be given.

Although Rodríguez has not played an official match for more than four months, the heat has dropped to his statements in recent weeks, and the media outlet assured that the midfielder would have had dialogues with Reinaldo Rueda in recent days.

The last time the 30-year-old played with the Colombian National Team was in November 2020 in a World Cup Qualifying fixture against Ecuador, who beat them 6-1, leading to manager Carlos Queiroz’s departure.

In October, Colombia will face Uruguay, Brazil, and Ecuador for the Qualifiers.