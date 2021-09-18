Chelsea star rejects contract offer and wants to leave the club, report claims

Antonio Rudiger has reportedly rejected a contract offer from Chelsea and intends to leave the club.

Rudiger has been one of the best defenders on the planet this calendar year, with Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge giving him a new lease of life.

On the surface of it the German has no reason to leave the club, but with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2022, he is within his rights to consider his options.

A report by Todo Fichajes claims that Rudiger has done exactly that and come to the decision to take the next step in his career.

The report claims that Chelsea tabled a contract offer for Rudiger to consider, with the 28-year-old rejecting it and stating his intentions to move on.

Chelsea fans will wait for a more reputable source to report this information before giving up all hope of Rudiger sticking around, but the signs are not particularly positive.

As was reported by the Guardian at the end of last month, Chelsea attempted to get Jules Kounde through the door over the summer, but failed in their pursuit.

You wonder if they could revive their interest in the Frenchman, with the months ticking down towards the end of Rudiger’s contract.