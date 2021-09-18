(Video) Sadio Mane scores 100th Liverpool goal and sets Premier League record against Crystal Palace

Sadio Mane has put Liverpool ahead against Crystal Palace in the first half at Anfield.

The Reds dominated the first 45 minutes against Patrick Vieira’s men, Diogo Jota missing a near open goal from around six yards.

But they did eventually take the lead to make all their pressure pay in the 43rd minute, just two minutes before the break.

Mane followed in to hammer home a rebound from close range following a corner, and the goal was a landmark for the forward.

The Senegal international has now scored his 100th goal for Liverpool, and not only that but he has set a Premier League record.

Mane has become the first player to score against the same opponents in nine consecutive games, racking up a superb record against Crystal Palace over the years.

As you can see above, the goal isn’t exactly Mane’s most eye-catching effort, but he showed that forward’s instinct to follow the ball in and hammer it home. A priceless trait.

