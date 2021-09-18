One of the blemishes in the career of Lionel Messi was the inability to win an international trophy with the Argentina national team.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying, as the 34-year-old reached the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and three Copa America finals in 2007, 2015, and 2016. However, Messi would come on the losing en on those four occasions.

One of the players that played alongside Messi and shared those heartbreaks was Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina (via AS), the 33-year-old discussed seeing his former Argentine national team teammate win the Copa America this past summer.

The Inter Miami striker acknowledged that his stage in the Argentine national team is over and that he was happy after the title in the last Copa America.

“When they won the Copa América, I spoke with Messi, Di María, Otamendi … Leo said that this was also from Those who weren’t there, that made me very happy,” Higuaín said.

“I was close to being a champion. But I kept the route and with everything I tried. It was a wonderful race, and I enjoyed it to the fullest. Right now, I would not return to the national team.”

Finally, Higuaín discussed the possible interest of Inter Miami in Messi in a couple of years when his contract is up with Paris Saint-Germain.

“I don’t want to get into trouble, I don’t know about Leo in Miami. He signed for two years with PSG, but we didn’t agree … The club wants him, we’ll see what happens,” Higuaín said.