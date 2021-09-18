Tottenham Hotspur star, Harry Kane, would almost certainly be the first to admit that he didn’t have the best game against Crystal Palace last weekend.

For the first time in his career, the striker didn’t touch the ball in the opposition penalty box when he had played a full 90 minutes.

Whether that was the fault of Nuno Espirito Santo’s tactics, or that Patrick Vieira’s side were overdue the performance that they produced is neither here nor there.

Kane has always prided himself as being a player that puts in a shift, but his work at Selhurst Park was lamentable.

Former Premier League star turned pundit, Gabriel Agbonlahor, believes Kane’s output is relative to his insouciance at still having to turn out for the north Londoners.

0 – For the very first time in his Premier League career, Tottenham’s Harry Kane has had neither a shot nor a touch in the opposition’s box in a game where he completed the full 90 minutes. Isolated. pic.twitter.com/KiPNybiOI8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

“Strange tactics from Nuno and to be honest, their team isn’t great even though Spurs fans were getting excited at the start of the season,” he told Football Insider.

“Without Son, they looked very ordinary. Harry Kane didn’t look interested, he looked like he was sulking and fed up with his team.

“It’s worrying times for Spurs so I think they’ll get found out. It’s going to be the same old Spurs, seventh or eighth and no trophies.”

If Agbonlahor is anywhere close to being correct with his assumptions, that will cause Tottenham problems over the course of the campaign.

So much so, that they might regret having gone above and beyond to keep him.