Uruguay puts Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez on their reserve list for the October World Cup Qualifiers

The Uruguay national team has delivered a list of 30 reserve players who play outside the country for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in October matches against Colombia in Montevideo, Argentina in Buenos Aires, and Brazil in Manaus.

Within this list of manager Óscar Washington Tabárez, the returns of his two scorers stand out: Luis Suárez from Atlético de Madrid and Edinson Cavani from Manchester United, who were not for the September dates.

Other blocked figures are Fernando Muslera, Diego Godín, Federico Valverde, Nicolás De La Cruz, etc., so there will be an influx of talent to the squad for these three matchdays.

Here’s the entire list of players for Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martín Campaña.

Defenders: Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Ronal Araujo, Maximiliano Falcón, Yonatthan Rak, Martín Cáceres, Matías Viña, Joaquín Piquerez.

Midfielders: Mauro Arambarri, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Fernando Gorriarán, Nahitan Nández, Brian Rodríguez, Nicolas De La Cruz, Jonathan Rodríguez, Brian Lozano, Gastón Pereiro, David Terans, Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

Forwards: Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Gómez, Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani

Uruguay will host Colombia on Oct. 7, visit Argentina on Oct. 10, and visit Brazil on Oct. 14.