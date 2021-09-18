Although you have to admire any football player that tries a skill that most mere mortals can only dream about attempting, sometimes they’ll wish they’d never bothered.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Raul Jimenez, will undoubtedly be hoping that the ground would open up and swallow him after a hugely embarrassing attempt at a rabona style cross in the match against Brentford.

MORE: Klopp’s Salah update

Footage appeared to show the ball about to go out of play, but as Jimenez tried to replicate Erik Lamela’s outrageous piece of skill for Tottenham, not only did he fluff his kick completely, but he ended up in a heap on the floor.